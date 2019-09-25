Take 5 Oil Change Announces Acquisition of Fast Track Oil Change Centers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Take 5 Oil Change™ (Take 5), one of the largest quick lube and automotive service operators in the nation, announced its acquisition of Fast Track Oil Change Centers, a chain of quick lube and automotive service centers with 27 total locations in the Green Bay and Milwaukee markets.

Take 5 specializes in fast, friendly and simple drive-thru oil change services. It has achieved significant growth since being acquired by Driven Brands, the nation's leading automotive franchisor, in 2016. This acquisition expands Take 5's total footprint to 483 locations across the U.S. and Canada and expands its Wisconsin presence from 13 to 40 total stores in the state.

"We are proud of the brand that we built and proud to have served customers across the state of Wisconsin," said Mike Palmisano, owner of Fast Track Oil Change Centers. "We're excited to work alongside Take 5 to build upon this legacy by pursuing their mission of being fast and customer-centric."

As part of their planned changes, Take 5 is immediately implementing a 25 percent off oil change discount for all active-duty military service members and veterans. To receive the discount, customers must simply present an accepted form of military ID.

"Honoring those who serve, and their families, has always been a core value of Take 5 Oil Change," said John Teddy, Chief Commercial Officer of Driven Brands. "We live these values not only by providing this unique discount to military customers but by employing many military men and women. The addition of this discount is just one of many changes our customers can expect as we invest back into these stores, the local community, and most importantly, our customers."

Take 5 Oil Change is a portfolio company of Driven Brands, the nation's leading automotive franchisor. For more information about the company, or to find locations in the Green Bay and Milwaukee area, please visit take5oilchange.com.

About Take 5 Oil Change

Take 5 Oil Change has been serving customers for more than 30 years. In 1996, Take 5 designed the first "5 Minute Drive-Thru Oil Change" location. Take 5 Oil Change is the market leader in speed and quality and is one of the fastest-growing quick-lube chains in the country. For more information, visit take5oilchange.com.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the parent company of North America's leading automotive aftermarket brands across four distinct verticals: Repair & Maintenance, housing Meineke Car Care Centers®; Paint & Collision, housing Maaco® and CARSTAR®; Distribution, housing 1-800-Radiator & A/C®; and Quick Lube, housing Take 5 Oil Change™. Driven Brands has nearly 2,700 centers across North America, and combined, all businesses generate more than $2.6 billion in system sales and service approximately 8 million vehicles annually. For more information, visit drivenbrands.com.

