Take a look at GitHub Pages

One thing all applications need is documentation. That’s even more true of open source projects, where code is open to all and modules and libraries are reused in outer applications. An easy-to-manage web host can provide a place to put your documentation, and you can manage edits and updates with the same tools you use to write and build code.That last requirement is surprisingly important. Documentation should be subject to the same processes as code; some organizations make it a gatekeeper for the entire release process. If there’s no documentation, then builds fail. It’s an approach that encourages developing documentation in parallel with code. Developers add it to git branches, and technical writers make edits and produce pull requests.To read this article in full, please click here