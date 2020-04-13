13.04.2020 20:20:00

Take Action to Breathe Better

MISSION, Kan., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) More than 25 million Americans (about 1 in 13 people) suffer from asthma, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Health Interview Survey. Asthma is a serious lung disease that affects the airways and makes it difficult to breathe. However, symptoms can be controlled with proper treatment and an action plan similar to this recommendation from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Find more information at nhlbi.nih.gov/LMBBasthma.

Photo courtesy of National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

