Take care with energy use but support will continue, says Sunak

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Prime minister also urges City to curtail bonuses and says he is keen to reduce reliance on food banksUK politics live – latest news updatesRishi Sunak has told households to “be careful” about their energy use to help reduce bills but said the government would continue to support people through a difficult winter.The prime minister, who is attending the G20 summit in Indonesia, said while everyone would “make their own decisions”, using less energy would have the “extra byproduct of increasing our energy security”. Continue reading...