Take Charge of Your Yard This Spring with ECHO Battery-Powered Outdoor Equipment

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ECHO Incorporated, a leading manufacturer of professional-grade, high performance outdoor power equipment, is helping homeowners prepare their yards this spring with the ECHO eFORCE™ 56V Battery System. With a full line of battery-powered trimmers, lawn mowers, multi-attachment tools and more, the line contains nearly everything needed to maintain lawn and garden season throughout the year.

Spring is the ideal time to put outdoor power tools to work, and ECHO's 56V battery-powered lineup can help accomplish your home and garden goals – all without emissions. Whether you are weeding, mowing, pruning or removing loose leaves, ECHO has the tools to get the job done with the power and performance professionals choose and trust. The full ECHO eFORCE™ battery-powered lineup includes:

Lawn Mowers

Powerheads for Multi-Attachment Tools

Chainsaws

String Trimmers

Blowers

Hedge Trimmers

Brush Cutters

Chargers (Standard and Rapid)

"As people begin to spend more time outside in the warmer months, lawns and gardens provide an important place to unwind and entertain," said Wayne Thomsen, ECHO vice president of marketing and product management. "A well-maintained yard is often a point of pride and consumers need the right tools to get them there. Our eFORCE battery-powered line offers the same great performance we are known for but now in a battery system with no emissions and no disruptions. It's power that's meant for the outdoors."

With 50 years of experience in outdoor-grade power, ECHO has made significant investments and advancements to combine powerful performance, ease of use, and quiet operation. ECHO products provide homeowners and professionals with greater choice in their source of power, enabling them to do their best work and to get the job done right the first time.

ECHO's line of outdoor products is available to consumers through more than 6,000 independent ECHO lawn care dealers, homedepot.com and Home Depot retail stores across the United States. For more information, visit www.ECHO-USA.com.

ABOUT ECHO, INC.

With more than 50 years in business, ECHO Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of high-performance outdoor power equipment for consumers and professionals. A global innovator since it was established in North America in 1972, ECHO has launched hundreds of products for both landscape professionals and homeowners. Based in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the corporation markets its products under the brand names ECHO and Shindaiwa. ECHO Inc. products are sold through more than 6,000 independent lawn care dealers as well as online and at major retail outlets across the United States. For more information, visit www.ECHO-USA.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/take-charge-of-your-yard-this-spring-with-echo-battery-powered-outdoor-equipment-301770323.html

SOURCE ECHO Incorporated