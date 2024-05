Take it from a psychologist: Rishi Sunak's callous crusade on welfare will have disastrous consequences | Jay Watts

Targeting people who need support for depression and anxiety will only make these growing problems worseJay Watts is a clinical psychologist, psychotherapist and senior lecturer working in LondonWhen does crude electioneering become a threat to public health? Rishi Sunak’s and Mel Stride’s relentless attack on disabled people, with a specific targeting of mental health claimants, will have damaging and potentially deadly consequences. Those of us working in acute psychiatric wards and community services can attest to the severe impact their suggestion of stopping disability benefits would have, and the pain caused by the callous manner in which they have delegitimised mental anguish.Sunak has accused the benefits system of “medicalising the everyday challenges and anxieties of life”. Stride, the secretary of state for work and pensions, has labelled depression and anxiety as conditions potentially unworthy of welfare. He proposes vouchers, one-off grants and improved access to treatment and support as alternatives to cash benefits. This approach not only complicates the process with additional bureaucratic hurdles, but also insinuates that long-term needs can be addressed with temporary solutions, which is not feasible.Jay Watts is a clinical psychologist, psychotherapist and senior lecturer working in LondonDo you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a response of up to 300 words by email to be considered for publication in our letters section, please click here. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel