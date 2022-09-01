Take Part in Healthy Aging Month With Multi GI-5 from Randy Jackson's Unify Health Labs

Unify Health Labs Multi GI-5 is a Powerful Dietary Supplement That Helps Support Increased Energy, And A Healthy GI Lining

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Healthy Aging Month and music legend Randy Jackson's Unify Health Labs ™ encourages you to take active measures to ensure a healthy aging process. Unify Health Labs suggests getting regular check-ups and yearly physicals, maintaining a healthy diet and incorporating exercise to help boost a healthier aging process. Eating a variety of vegetables and simply walking each day can greatly increase longevity and minimize health issues. Lastly, taking supplements such as Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5 is a good health practice as you age. As we get older, we experience biological changes in the gut microbiome that make it imperative to supplement with probiotics and prebiotics for a healthy GI lining for a renewed sense of whole-body health.

What is Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5?

Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5 is a revolutionary dietary supplement powder that helps revitalize your health through the gut. Unify Health Labs' Multi-GI 5 contains 12 powerful gut-health boosters and is designed to promote important benefits such as weight management support, healthy digestion, a healthy GI lining, increased energy, and a balanced gut flora flora -- all of which helps you enjoy a renewed sense of whole-body health. Randy Jackson truly believes good health starts in the gut. That's why Multi-GI 5 is the perfect supplement to support a healthy aging process. This potent dietary supplement contains 3 ultra-powerful blends that give unparalleled support for gut health: prebiotic, probiotics, and a proprietary GI health blend. Probiotics have been shown to support digestion and support healthy immune function. Prebiotics help feed the probiotics in Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5. Multi-GI 5 is formulated with its special GI health blend to help soothe and support the digestive tract. Combined, these 3 gut-health blends are a whole-body support formula that can help you look and feel better than ever.†*

GI Health Blend (Fermented L-Glutamine, Magnesium BHB (KetoVantage®), Deglycyrrhizinated Licorice Root Extract, BioPerine® Piper Nigrum Extract, Berberine Hydrochloride, Zinc) - A special blend that soothes gastrointestinal discomfort to support a healthy gut lining. Our GI health blend also enhances bioavailability and supports the integrity of the gut lining for a stable bacterial environment.

Prebiotic Blend (Fructooligosacchride - Chicory Root) - High-quality fiber that's essential for supporting proper digestion, nutrient absorption, and managing cravings for unhealthy food.

Probiotic Blend (Lactobacillus gasseri, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus casei, Lactobacillus plantarum) - A blend containing 5 powerful strains of good bacteria that helps reduce gas and bloating, and optimizes digestion.

Randy Jackson's Unify Health Labs recommends drinking the delicious strawberry lemonade Multi-GI 5 drink once a day. To use Multi-GI 5, simply mix a scoop of the easy to dissolve powder with water or your favorite tea and drink.

Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5 can be purchased at www.unifyhealthlabs.com for $69.95, with a 90 day money-back guarantee.

About Unify Health Labs:

Founded by world-renowned musician, record producer and A&R executive, Randy Jackson, Unify Health Labs is a multi-action supplement company inspired by Jackson's own personal health journey that helps people simplify their health routines and achieve optimal health. Unify Health Labs offers only the finest nutritional supplements backed by scientific research, made with quality ingredients, free from preservatives, antibiotics, synthetic fillers and food coloring, quality tested by third-party labs, and manufactured in the USA. Other best-selling products include Total Multi-Cleanse, Multi-Metabolic 5 , and Multi-Digest 6 .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

