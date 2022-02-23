Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Take Pfizer's $50 Billion Covid Payday With a Grain of Salt
In this clip from "The Health & Fitness Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 11, Motley Fool contributors Brian Orelli, Meilin Quinn, and Sanmeet Deo talk about Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) potential to hit $100 billion in total revenue and discuss how sustainable its stream of revenue is from its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.Brian Orelli: So Pfizer doubled its revenue year-over-year, which was maybe not so surprising since it had sales of its vaccine for COVID-19 that basically that entire doubling was the COVID-19 vaccine. Sales, I think, were down 1% if you subtract those out, and I think that was mostly due to the fact that there were more days of sales in the year-ago quarter compared to the current quarter. Otherwise, it was basically flat. I think it was up like 5% for the year or something, and they've been shooting for a 6% year-over-year growth in revenue, not including the vaccines and the treatment. The treatment got approved like the 20-something of December. It only had a few days of sales, and so there wasn't that much in the fourth quarter. But, they're expecting quite a bit of sales of their drug and their drug to treat COVID-19 as well as their vaccine next year. And then, the only issue is that their guidance is not for what they actually think they are going to get, it's for what they've currently contracted with the governments. So, it came in a little bit light compared to what people were expecting, but that's because they're basically just not guiding for anything that they haven't actually locked down yet for this current year. So the stock was down, but probably didn't necessarily deserve to be down because I think that investors are expecting or that Pfizer is expecting that that number will go up. They did that last year too. They only booked as they were getting the bookings. That's when they started raising their guidance. The only issue is that we don't really know what the gross margins are going to be and I think that they are likely to come down for the vaccine because, basically, they are now selling to lower-income countries that are going to expect lower prices on their vaccine. I think the gross margins on their vaccine is likely to come down substantially. Now they'll make up for that somewhat with their pill because they didn't have basically any sales in 2021 for their pill. I think the improvement there is going to be substantial, but it's a little hard to know exactly how much sales of their pill they're going to end up doing because that's more dependent on whether we have waves of people that end up getting the disease. So if we don't have a big wave, then they are going to have less sales than if we do have another big wave beyond Omicron.Continue reading
