|
13.02.2024 20:46:16
Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick Says the Company Is Erring "On the Side of Perfection" Ahead of "Grand Theft Auto 6" Release. But Is the Stock a Buy?
In Take-Two Interactive's (NASDAQ: TTWO) recent quarterly conference call, CEO Strauss Zelnick commented on the company's approach to its most important upcoming game -- Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI). Here's what the executive had to say about the video game:We're seeking perfection, and when we feel we've optimized creatively, that's the time to release. There is inherent tension, potentially, between getting something to market and creating perfection. But this company errs on the side of perfection.The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI was released in November and stated that the game would debut in 2025. Given management's sales and cash flow guidance and the fact that Take-Two's 2025 annual fiscal term ends March 31, signs point to the game releasing in the first three months of next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
