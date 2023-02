Take-Two Interactive Cuts Guidance Again. Is the Stock Still a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Top video game producer Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) recently reported another disappointing quarter where management had to cut its near-term outlook due to a challenging environment. Management also said more players are shifting their time and money to blockbuster games, which would include Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.While this shift is hurting the performance of some of the company's new titles, more time spent playing major franchises will inevitably drive growth for the companies with the titles that draw a big audience.Continue reading