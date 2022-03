Take-Two Interactive Expects the Gaming Market to Grow and Is Investing Accordingly

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), home to some of the world's most popular titles, has seen the gaming market it operates in grow in coordination with advancing technology and improvements in the quality of gameplay. The coronavirus pandemic added fuel to the fire as new and current gamers found themselves with more time to play games for lack of other things to do. But just because the pandemic is easing doesn't mean the enthusiasm for video gaming is waning. Take-Two management expects the market to keep growing over the next several years, and it is investing to capitalize on that expansion. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading