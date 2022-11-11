|
11.11.2022 15:45:00
Take-Two Interactive Is Down 45% This Year. Should Investors Throw in the Towel?
The video game market has taken a tumble in 2022. Due to a weakening economy and tight hardware supplies, industry experts estimate the video game market declined by 5% year over year in the third quarter. This has especially hurt the mobile games market, which has more casual users and is getting hurt by a slowdown in digital advertising. Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) -- owner of mobile games publisher Zynga -- is one games publisher feeling the pain. Its shares are down 14% over the past month after it reduced its full-year revenue guidance. With the stock down 45% this year amid another disappointing earnings report, you might think now is the time to throw in the towel on Take-Two Interactive stock. But that couldn't be further from the truth. Here's why now is a great time to consider adding Take-Two to your portfolio. Take-Two reported its Q2 earnings on Nov. 7. At first glance, its numbers looked fine, with net bookings (the revenue equivalent for a video games company) of $1.505 billion, which was within its previous guidance of $1.5 billion to $1.55 billion. Cash flow also looks fine, with management expecting to generate an adjusted operating cash flow of $650 million for the fiscal year ending in March. Continue reading
