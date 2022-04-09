|
09.04.2022 13:50:00
Take-Two Interactive Just Gave Investors a Rare $1.2 Billion Surprise
Video game company Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) has been in the news lately because of its proposed acquisition of mobile-game developer Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) at a valuation of $12.7 billion. And as a Zynga shareholder, I'm excited by what the future holds for the combined companies.That said, the deal isn't final and there's a small chance that it won't happen. What happens if Take-Two Interactive doesn't acquire Zynga? Well, the company just gave shareholders financial projections through 2025 as a stand-alone business. And within those projections, there's a $1.2 billion reason I believe Take-Two stock can be a market-beating investment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
