|
07.02.2022 23:25:24
Take-Two Interactive Lifts FY22 Outlook
(RTTNews) - While reporting its third-quarter results, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) lifted its outlook for the full year 2022.
For the full year 2022, the company now expects earnings of $3.10 to $3.20 per share and revenues of $3.41 billion to $3.46 billion. Previously, the company expected earnings of $2.75 to $3.00 per share and revenue of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $4.81 per share and revenues of $3.49 billion.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings of $0.46 to $0.56 per share and revenues of $835 million to $885 million. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.15 per share on revenues of $918.47 million.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!