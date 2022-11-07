|
07.11.2022 22:30:13
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Q2 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO):
Earnings: -$257.0 million in Q2 vs. $10.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.54 in Q2 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. Revenue: $1.39 billion in Q2 vs. $0.86 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 to $0.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.43 to $1.48 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.22 to $3.95 Full year revenue guidance: $5.41 to $5.51 Bln
