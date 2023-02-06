|
06.02.2023 22:24:15
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Q3 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO):
Earnings: -$153.4 million in Q3 vs. $144.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.91 in Q3 vs. $1.24 in the same period last year. Revenue: $1.41 billion in Q3 vs. $0.90 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.27 to $1.17 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.34 to $1.39 Bln
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!