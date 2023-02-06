Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO):

Earnings: -$153.4 million in Q3 vs. $144.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.91 in Q3 vs. $1.24 in the same period last year. Revenue: $1.41 billion in Q3 vs. $0.90 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.27 to $1.17 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.34 to $1.39 Bln