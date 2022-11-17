Take-Two Interactive Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) recently gave investors a lot to think about. The video game giant said in its Q3 earnings update that sales trends are weakening in the mobile-gaming niche that executives had bet on so aggressively in the past year. Take-Two is also delaying a few title launches into 2023.However, its gaming portfolio has never been stronger, and Take-Two still has a huge audience of engaged users who are likely to continue playing in its ecosystem as the digital entertainment industry expands. With that big picture in mind, let's look at the main bear and bull arguments around the stock.Take-Two might not be done issuing surprisingly bad news. The company's early-November earnings report sparked a stock-price decline after management reduced their 2022 sales outlook while blaming the mobile division, along with slowing economic-growth trends. These factors could get worse before they get better.Continue reading