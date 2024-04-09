|
09.04.2024 22:49:50
Take-Two Interactive Stock Has 29% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
Share prices of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) are up 30% over the last year but have pulled back since the company's last earnings report was released in February. The video game producer offered weak guidance for next quarter, but Citigroup analysts still see a favorable upside for investors over the next year or so.Citi upgraded the shares to a buy rating with a price target of $200, representing a 12-month upside of more than 29% over the current share price. The timing of the release of the next game in the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series plays a big role in where the stock goes from here.Take-Two generates the bulk of its revenue from a handful of top sellers in its catalog. GTA is one of those, which played a big role in the company's growth. The stock has returned 628% over the last 10 years, which is why the scheduled 2025 release of the next installment is a major growth catalyst. However, Citi analysts note that it's uncertain how much revenue the game will generate once it's released.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
