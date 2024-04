Take-Two Interactive Stock Is Heading 30% Higher, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Take-Two Interactive's (NASDAQ: TTWO) stock price has seen some swings across 2024's trading as rumors and speculation have emerged about the timing of its next blockbuster video game release. Late last year, the company announced that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) would debut in 2025. Additionally, the company's financial guidance seemed to suggest that the game would debut in the first quarter of 2025.While some subsequent reports have suggested that GTA VI's release could slip into 2026, Jefferies Financial Group analyst James Heaney doesn't think that will happen. The analyst thinks the game is on track to release in 2025. He also believes that Take-Two's game-creation efforts will benefit from advances in artificial intelligence (AI), and he said that the company's recent $460 million acquisition of Gearbox Software was a smart one.As a result, Heaney initiated coverage on Take-Two stock with a buy rating. Heaney also assigned a one-year price target of $195 per share on the stock, suggesting a potential upside of nearly 30%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel