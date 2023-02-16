|
16.02.2023 23:39:00
Take Your Mardi Gras Party in a New Direction with a Savory Tony's King Cake
OPELOUSAS, La., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mardi Gras season, swap out sweet for savory with this king cake. Tony Chachere'sBoudin King Cake is filled with juicy pork and topped with a creamy and cheesy crawfish sauce.
BOUDIN KING CAKE
By: @flychefaldenb
INGREDIENTS
1 Pound Pork Shoulder, Cut into 2-Inch Chunks
¼ Pound Liver, Skinned and Deveined
½ Onion, Chopped
½ Bell Pepper, Chopped
1 Celery Rib, Chopped
1 Jalapeño Pepper, Chopped
8 Cloves Garlic, Chopped
Water, Enough to Cover Ingredients
1 Cup Green Onion, Chopped
1 Box Tony's Dirty Rice Dinner Mix
3 Tablespoons Tony's More Spice Seasoning
1 Tablespoon Tony's Pepper Sauce (Optional)
Cheese Sauce Topping:
10 Ounces Queso Dip
2 Sweet Red Peppers, Chopped
2 Cloves Garlic, Minced
6 Ounces Crawfish Tails, Peeled and Deveined
4 Slices Bacon
Tony's More Spice Seasoning, to Taste
Additional Ingredients:
1 Package Grand Crescent Rolls
5 Pepper Jack Cheese Sticks
Green Onion for Garnish
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 90 Minutes
Serves: 5-6
About Tony Chachere's®
For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.
tonychachere.com
#PassAGoodTime
@tonychacheres
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/take-your-mardi-gras-party-in-a-new-direction-with-a-savory-tonys-king-cake-301749418.html
SOURCE Tony Chachere's
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.