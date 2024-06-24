Takeda Announces Approval Of LIVTENCITY In Japan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) announced that LIVTENCITY has been approved by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for post-transplant cytomegalovirus infection/disease that is refractory to existing anti-CMV therapies. The company noted that the LIVTENCITY is the first and only post-transplant anti-CMV treatment approved in Japan. The approval is primarily based on the results of the Phase 3 SOLSTICE trial.

As of June 2024, LIVTENCITY is approved in more than 30 countries for post-transplant CMV refractory to prior therapies, including major markets: Japan, the United States, Canada, Australia, the European Union and China.

