Takeda: CHMP Recommends Approval Of Dengue Vaccine Candidate, TAK-003

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) announced the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency recommended the approval of the company's dengue vaccine candidate, TAK-003, for the prevention of dengue disease caused by any serotype in individuals four years of age and older in Europe and in dengue-endemic countries participating in the parallel EU-M4all procedure.

"We are one step closer towards the approval of a dengue vaccine that could benefit many of the millions of individuals around the world exposed to dengue. This is a major moment for the global health community, European countries and the dengue-endemic countries that participated in the EU-M4all procedure," said Gary Dubin, president of the Global Vaccine Business Unit at Takeda.

The company noted that the CHMP's positive recommendation has no impact on the full year consolidated reported forecast for fiscal 2022.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.