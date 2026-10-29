Takeda Pharmaceutical Aktie

Takeda Pharmaceutical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853849 / ISIN: JP3463000004

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.10.2026 12:14:49

Takeda H1 EPS Surges, Revenue Up 8.4%; Upgrades FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (TAK), Thursday reported a 171.8 percent surge in first half earnings compared to the prior year. Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company raised its outlook.

Net profit for the first half was JPY305.63 billion, or JPY193 per share. This compares with JPY112.44 billion, or JPY72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to JPY2.41 trillion from JPY2.22 trillion last year.

During the period, Takeda's business achievements included the approval of ORZEYFUL (oveporexton) in the U.S., Japan and China, the U.S. launch of MIMRYLO (rusfertide), progress in the regulatory review of zasocitinib, and additional clinical evidence across the late-stage pipeline.

Due to the foreign exchange benefit, the company raised its outlook for the full year 2026 and expects profit of JPY209 billion, earnings per share of JPY131, and revenue of JPY4.7 trillion.

Takeda's shares closed Wednesday on the NYSE at $20.15, down 0.59 percent. On the TSE, the company's shares closed Thursday at JPY6,471, up 2.60 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. 36,94 4,03% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (spons. ADRs) 18,40 4,55% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:33 Oktober 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen