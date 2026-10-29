Takeda H1 EPS Surges, Revenue Up 8.4%; Upgrades FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (TAK), Thursday reported a 171.8 percent surge in first half earnings compared to the prior year. Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company raised its outlook.

Net profit for the first half was JPY305.63 billion, or JPY193 per share. This compares with JPY112.44 billion, or JPY72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to JPY2.41 trillion from JPY2.22 trillion last year.

During the period, Takeda's business achievements included the approval of ORZEYFUL (oveporexton) in the U.S., Japan and China, the U.S. launch of MIMRYLO (rusfertide), progress in the regulatory review of zasocitinib, and additional clinical evidence across the late-stage pipeline.

Due to the foreign exchange benefit, the company raised its outlook for the full year 2026 and expects profit of JPY209 billion, earnings per share of JPY131, and revenue of JPY4.7 trillion.

Takeda's shares closed Wednesday on the NYSE at $20.15, down 0.59 percent. On the TSE, the company's shares closed Thursday at JPY6,471, up 2.60 percent.

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