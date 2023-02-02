Takeda Pharma 9-month Net Profit Increases

(RTTNews) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK, TKPHF.PK) reported that its net profit for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2022 increased by 18.4% to 285.9 billion yen from prior year. Earnings per share grew to 182.65 yen from 153.03 yen prior year.

Core earnings per share for the current period was 456 yen, an increase of 123 yen, or 37.0% from the previous fiscal year.

Revenue for the nine-month period was 3.07 trillion yen, an increase of 375.6 billion yen or 13.9% from last year. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from business momentum and favorable foreign exchange rates, offsetting the decrease of revenue in the current period due to the sale of a portfolio of diabetes products in Japan to Teijin Pharma Limited for 133.0 billion yen, which was recorded as revenue in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The company said it is on track towards fiscal year 2022 management guidance.

