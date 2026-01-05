Takeda Pharmaceutical Aktie

Takeda Pharmaceutical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CWZF / ISIN: US8740602052

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.01.2026 14:09:44

Takeda Pharmaceutical, Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Submission Of NDA For Rusfertide

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) and Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX), Monday announced the submission of a New Drug Application regarding rusfertide for the treatment of adults with polycythemia vera.

The submission is backed by the positive 32-week primary analysis and 52-week results from the Phase 3 VERIFY study, as well as the Phase 2 REVIVE study.

As per an earlier agreement between the companies, the submission of the NDA triggers the start of a 120-day period, after which Protagonist can decide to exercise its opt-out right during a subsequent 90-day period.

If Protagonist opts out, then it would be eligible for upto $400 million in opt-out payments as well as enhanced milestone payments and 14-29 percent tiered royalty rates on worldwide net sales of rusfertide.

In the pre-market hours, TAK is trading at $15.60, down 0.13 percent on the New York Stock Exchange, and PTGX is trading at $87.50, up 0.37 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc 84,18 -3,44% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. 26,54 0,61% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (spons. ADRs) 13,20 -0,75% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen im Plus
Die Märkte in Fernost weisen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen