Takeda Pharmaceutical Aktie

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WKN: 853849 / ISIN: JP3463000004

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19.10.2026 13:04:27

Takeda Reports Positive New Data Of VERDICT Phase 4 ENTYVIO Trial In Ulcerative Colitis

(RTTNews) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK,4502.T) announced Monday positive new data from VERDICT (NCT04259138), a Phase 4 ENTYVIO clinical trial, in ulcerative colitis or UC-related complication.

The company said the first and only UC treat-to-target trial shows treating to disease clearance vs. symptomatic remission with ENTYVIO (vedolizumab) prolongs time to first disease-related complication.

According to the firm, the new data from VERDICT showed that treating adults with intravenous ENTYVIO (vedolizumab) to achieve corticosteroid-free (CSF) disease clearance versus CSF symptomatic remission alone resulted in a significantly longer time to first ulcerative colitis (UC)-related complication, reducing UC complication risk by nearly 70 percent.

Takeda noted that more than half of ENTYVIO patients who met their assigned treatment target reached disease clearance (composite of corticosteroid-free symptomatic, endoscopic and histologic remission) at Week 16.

?VERDICT provides the first prospective, randomized evidence that disease clearance is an achievable and clinically relevant target in the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

It is the first trial to provide macroscopic and microscopic evidence of intestinal tissue repair associated with disease clearance in largely bio-naïve patients treated with an advanced therapy.

The results were presented during late-breaker and poster sessions at United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2026 and published in the United European Gastroenterology Journal.

Vijay Yajnik, Vice President, Global Medical Affairs, GI & Inflammation at Takeda, "Achieving deep healing and disease control without corticosteroids is an important goal of treatment. The VERDICT data further support the strength of gut-focused ENTYVIO in achieving outcomes such as disease clearance - within 16 weeks of treatment initiation - while also adding new molecular and cellular evidence suggesting restoration of gut function in bio-naïve patients."

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading at $19.76, up 0.36 percent.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

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