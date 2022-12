Takeda To Acquire NDI-034858 From Nimbus

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) said it will acquire NDI-034858 from Nimbus Therapeutics. When the transaction is complete, NDI-034858 will be known as TAK-279. Takeda will pay Nimbus $4 billion upfront, and two milestone payments of $1 billion each upon achieving annual net sales of $4 billion and $5 billion.

"This acquisition is an opportunity to invest in the company's mid-to-long term growth. Even after closing the deal, we expect to end this fiscal year with a debt ratio in the 'low-to-mid-twos,' and with a weighted average interest fixed rate of approximately 2%," said Costa Saroukos, CFO of Takeda.

NDI-034858 is an oral, selective allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of multiple autoimmune diseases. NDI-034858 is anticipated to enter Phase 3 in psoriasis in 2023. It is in an ongoing Phase 2b study in active psoriatic arthritis.

