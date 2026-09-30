Takeda Pharmaceutical Aktie

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WKN DE: A1CWZF / ISIN: US8740602052

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30.09.2026 08:03:53

Takeda's Zasocitinib Shows Superior Skin Clearance In Phase 3 Psoriasis Trial

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (TAK,4502.T) announced new data from three Phase 3 LATITUDE psoriasis studies of zasocitinib (TAK-279) in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Zasocitinib is an investigational oral tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor.

According to the company, results from the Phase 3 LATITUDE Atlas head-to-head study showed that zasocitinib was superior to Deucravacitinib across the primary and all key secondary efficacy endpoints.

Higher rates of complete skin clearance were observed with zasocitinib as early as week 8, and more than 2.5 times as many zasocitinib-treated patients achieved complete skin clearance at week 16 compared with deucravacitinib-treated patients.

Deucravacitinib is FDA-approved under the brand name Sotyktu for treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

New long-term data from the pivotal Phase 3 LATITUDE PsO 3001 and LATITUDE PsO 3002 studies demonstrated durable skin clearance with zasocitinib through week 52.

Among patients who achieved a response at week 24, up to 93% maintained skin clearance through week 52 in LATITUDE PsO 3001 (post-hoc analysis) and through week 40 in LATITUDE PsO 3002.

The safety and tolerability profile of zasocitinib remained consistent across psoriasis studies, the company said.

Zasocitinib is also being evaluated in Phase 3 studies in psoriatic arthritis and Phase 2 studies in Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, vitiligo and hidradenitis suppurativa.

The data were presented during late-breaking and oral sessions at the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026.

4502.T has traded between 4,102 Japanese Yen and 6,033 Japanese Yen over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at 5,739 Yen.

The stock is currently up 0.80% at 5,785 Japanese Yen.

For more such biotech news, visit www.rttnews.com

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Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. 32,26 0,31% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
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