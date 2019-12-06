TakeLessons Reports Singing is the Most Popular Class to Take in 2019, Online community for lifelong learning shares top 10 lists

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TakeLessons, the leading online community for lifelong learning, teaches students by linking teachers with students in more than 4,000 cities, serving over 20 million students a year. It offers hundreds of classes ranging from music and language to academic tutoring, dancing and so much more. With its vast base, TakeLessons understands well what Americans are taking outside the classroom. As the year comes to a close, TakeLessons is sharing its insight into the top classes taken by students over the course of 2019.

"In 2019, we saw Americans spending more time bettering themselves through continuous lifelong learning. There was growth in the arts such as music and photography. In fact, our top requested lesson for all of 2019 was singing, thanks in part to hit TV voice competitions," said Steven Cox, CEO of TakeLessons. "We also saw growth in language learning as well as increased interest in Americans seeking to advance their skills for their career. Most of the career subjects people requested focused on learning particular software programs such as Photoshop, Excel, and Wordpress."

Overall Top 10 Classes

1. Singing

2. Piano

3. Guitar

4. American Sign Language

5. Acting

6. Violin

7. Sewing

8. Spanish

9. Korean

10. Japanese

Top 10 Music Classes

1. Singing

2. Piano

3. Guitar

4. Violin

5. Cello

6. Saxophone

7. Ukulele

8. Bass Guitar

9. Trumpet

10. Flute

Top 10 Language Classes

1. American Sign Language

2. Spanish

3. Korean

4. Japanese

5. French

6. Italian

7. English

8. Accent Reduction

9. Mandarin Chinese

10. Arabic

Top 10 Career Oriented Classes

1. Accent Reduction

2. Adobe Photoshop

3. Microsoft Excel

4. Animation

5. WordPress

6. AutoCAD

7. Microsoft Office

8. Adobe Illustrator

9. Graphic Design

10. Python

Top 10 Hobby Classes

1. Sewing

2. Hip Hop Dance

3. Photography

4. Makeup

5. Cooking

6. Chess

7. Painting

8. Ballet

9. Billiards

10. Calligraphy

Top 10 Tutoring Classes

1. Calculus

2. ESL

3. Writing

4. MCAT

5. Algebra

6. ACT

7. SAT

8. Statistics

9. GMAT

10. Chemistry

Top 10 Fastest-Growing Subjects

1. Korean

2. Drawing

3. DJ

4. Magic

5. Chess

6. Songwriting

7. Makeup Help

8. Crocheting

9. Mediation

10. Knitting

