Taken a 401(k) Loan? Here's the Best Thing You Can Do for Yourself Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Retirement savings are supposed to help you cover your expenses after you leave the workforce, but sometimes you can't wait that long. More than a quarter of workers have taken a 401(k) loan at some point, according to a recent Transamerica survey. This can get you the cash you need in a hurry, and it might be preferable to taking out a high-interest loan. But it can also put your long-term financial security at risk. If you've taken a 401(k) loan recently, here's the best thing you can do for yourself right now .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading