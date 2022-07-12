NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Global Ports Holding Plc

Takeover talks terminated

On the 15 June 2022 Global Ports Holding (the Company or GPH) confirmed that following expressions of interest made to Global Yatrm Holding A. (Global Investments Holding, the Companys majority shareholder), GPH received an approach regarding a potential cash offer for all of the shares in the Company by SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sarl (SAS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Holdings S.A (MSC), and discussions were ongoing. GPHs board of directors has now terminated these talks with SAS.

GPHs board of directors remains confident in GPHs strategic direction as an independent port operator with open access cruise port concessions and arms length treatment of berthing rights for all its customers. The GPH board continues to be focussed on delivery of our strategic goals and long-term value creation, that reflects the strategic strength of GPH and its growing network of cruise ports, for the benefit of all shareholders.

Mehmet Kutman, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman of GPH said:

The board of GPH is wholly committed to the successful execution of our long-term strategy to grow the business and create value for all shareholders while providing industry-leading investment and service levels at our cruise ports for the benefit of all stakeholders.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, SAS is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 13 July 2022, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that they do not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

This announcement has been made by GPH without the agreement or approval of SAS.

