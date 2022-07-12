|
12.07.2022 13:04:50
Takeover talks terminated
|
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION
Global Ports Holding Plc
Takeover talks terminated
On the 15 June 2022 Global Ports Holding (the Company or GPH) confirmed that following expressions of interest made to Global Yatrm Holding A. (Global Investments Holding, the Companys majority shareholder), GPH received an approach regarding a potential cash offer for all of the shares in the Company by SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sarl (SAS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Holdings S.A (MSC), and discussions were ongoing. GPHs board of directors has now terminated these talks with SAS.
GPHs board of directors remains confident in GPHs strategic direction as an independent port operator with open access cruise port concessions and arms length treatment of berthing rights for all its customers. The GPH board continues to be focussed on delivery of our strategic goals and long-term value creation, that reflects the strategic strength of GPH and its growing network of cruise ports, for the benefit of all shareholders.
Mehmet Kutman, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman of GPH said:
The board of GPH is wholly committed to the successful execution of our long-term strategy to grow the business and create value for all shareholders while providing industry-leading investment and service levels at our cruise ports for the benefit of all stakeholders.
In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, SAS is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 13 July 2022, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that they do not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.
This announcement has been made by GPH without the agreement or approval of SAS.
The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Martin Brown, Investor Relations Director.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD2ZT390
|Category Code:
|OTT
|TIDM:
|GPH
|LEI Code:
|213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|Sequence No.:
|174277
|EQS News ID:
|1396299
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
13:04
|Takeover talks terminated (EQS Group)
|
12:04
|Global Ports Holding PLC : Takeover talks terminated (Investegate)
|
07:00
|Forsta AP-fonden : AP1 Form 8.3 - Global Ports Holding PLC (Investegate)
|
11.07.22
|GPH agrees concession terms for Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Cruise Port, the Canary Islands (EQS Group)
|
11.07.22
|Global Ports Holding PLC : GPH agrees concession terms for Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Cruise Port, the Canary Islands (Investegate)
|
30.06.22
|Form 8 - Global Ports Holding PLC (EQS Group)
|
29.06.22
|Form 8 - Global Ports Holding PLC (EQS Group)
|
29.06.22
|Global Ports Holding PLC : Form 8 - Global Ports Holding PLC (Investegate)
Analysen zu Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|0,90
|-24,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionsängste bremsen: Wall Street etwas höher -- ATX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- DAX lässt Verluste zum Feierabend hinter sich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich unter Druck
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag minimal schwächer. Der deutsche Markt wagte sich aus der Verlustzone. An der Wall Street sind am Dienstag teilweise Zuschläge zu beobachten. An den größten Börsen in Fernost dominierten die Verkäufer.