|
06.10.2022 21:18:00
Taking Cleanup by Storm: Husqvarna Arborist Shares Chainsaw Use and Safety Tips for Homeowners
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the start of Fall and heightened storm season is here. With this reality and October being Chainsaw Safety Month, now is the best time for homeowners to prepare for those inevitable, post-event property clean-up sessions. Husqvarna, manufacturers of high-performing equipment for forest and garden maintenance, offer a full line of chainsaws to address fallen limbs and other cleanup needs.
Chainsaws are a vital tool in cleaning up debris effectively and quickly. However, proper use and safe operation are essential to the safety and security of the operator and those in proximity. Knowing the how, when and best practices for chainsaw operation is key to the confidence and assurance it takes to proceed successfully and safely, especially for residential use, first-time chainsaw users.
"Our range of 400 series gas chainsaws are powerful enough to help homeowners get quick results and can be operated by chainsaw users of varying skill levels if they are well prepared," notes David Breeden, Husqvarna Senior Territory Manager, and an ISA certified Arborist. "Gas chainsaws can be a particular asset in areas where power is out, and battery powered tools cannot be recharged." Breeden offers these top tips for residential chainsaw use:
Find the right chainsaw for the job from Husqvarna's residential chainsaw collection at https://www.husqvarna.com/us/chainsaws/residential-chainsaws/.
For more information, visit www.husqvarna.com.About Husqvarna
Husqvarna is a brand within Husqvarna Group. Since 1689, Husqvarna has manufactured high-performing products and delivered industry-changing innovations such as anti-vibration and inertia-activated chain-brake on chainsaws, as well as robotic mowers. Today, Husqvarna offers a broad range of high-performing outdoor power products for parks, forest and garden, and represents technological leadership in the key areas; chainsaws, trimmers, ride-on mowers and robotic mowers. Husqvarna products are sold in more than 100 countries, mainly through servicing dealers. Visit here to learn more.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taking-cleanup-by-storm-husqvarna-arborist-shares-chainsaw-use-and-safety-tips-for-homeowners-301643117.html
SOURCE Husqvarna
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGuter US-Arbeitsmarktbericht schürt Zinssorgen: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Abwärtstaumel -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss leichter
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen einen volatilen Freitagshandel letztlich mit tiefroten Notierungen ab. Auch an den US-Börsen herrschte hoher Verkaufsdruck vor. Die Märkte in Asien gingen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende.