Taking Social Security at 62 Could Be a $6,480 Mistake. Here's Why.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The age at which you begin claiming Social Security will affect your monthly income for the rest of your retirement, so it's critical to choose wisely. Age 62 is the earliest you can file, and it's also the most popular age among retirees. Around 35% of men and nearly 40% of women take Social Security at 62, according to a 2020 survey from the Bipartisan Policy Center.In some cases, claiming as early as possible can be a smart idea. But in others, it could potentially be a $6,480 mistake. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading