Taking the Tesla to Truro? Warnings over lack of electric charging points

Holiday spots risk being overwhelmed this summer as many are not ready to deal with rise in electric vehiclesWhen the Nissan Leafs and Teslas flock to the seaside this summer, the arrival of their well-off drivers should be good news for British tourism.But tourism leaders have warned that places such as Dorset, Cornwall and North Yorkshire risk being overwhelmed by the demand for charging points for electric cars, putting off tourists from returning in the future. Continue reading...