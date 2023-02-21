Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 14:27:57

TAKKT AG : Management Board proposes special dividend for the fiscal year 2022

2:27 PM: Management Board proposes special dividend for the fiscal year 2022
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TAKKT AGmehr Nachrichten