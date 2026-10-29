TAL Education Group Slips To Q2 Net Loss Despite Rise In Revenue; Stock Down Over 4% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - TAL Education Group (TAL), a Chinese educational service and learning solutions provider, on Thursday recorded a net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 due to increased expenses. However, the company posted a rise in revenue.

For the three-month period to August 31, the company posted a net loss of $47.438 million, or $0.26 per share, compared with a net income of $124.084 million, or $0.64 per share in the same period last year. Net loss per ADS was $0.09, compared with a net profit of $0.21 per ADS in 2025.

Excluding items, loss was $35.607 million, compared with a profit of $135.836 million in the prior year. Adjusted loss was $0.06 per ADS as against the prior year's adjusted income of $0.24 per ADS.

Income tax expense moved up to $135.895 million from $51.080 million in the previous year, mainly due to changes in deferred tax liabilities related to tax withholding. Income before income tax expense and income from equity method investments plunged to $54.334 million from $175.924 million a year ago.

Other expenses stood at $189.683 million as against the prior year's other income of $67.076 million. This reflects fluctuations in the fair value of certain investments. Income from operations surged to $235.861 million from $96.097 million in the previous year. Net revenue was $994.648 million, up from $861.353 million in the previous year.

In addition, the board will pay a cash dividend of $0.3 per share ($0.1 per ADS) on or about December 18, to the shareholders of record as of December 1.

TAL was down by 4.17% at $9.64 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.