|
19.01.2023 11:12:26
TAL Education Q3 Loss Narrows, But Revenue Shrinks
(RTTNews) - TAL Education Group (TAL), a Chinese education solutions provider, on Thursday reported a narrower loss for the third-quarter on sharply lower operating expenses. However, it reported a fall in revenue, amidst exchange rate fluctuations and seasonality.
Alex Peng, TAL's Chief Financial Officer, said: "Although the revenue of this quarter was affected by exchange rate fluctuations and seasonality, our new business has maintained the momentum of continuous development…"
For the three-month period to November 30, the Beijing-headquartered firm recorded a loss of $51.6 million or $0.24 per share, compared with a loss of $99.4 million or $0.46 per share of a year ago.
The lower loss reflected sharp decline in operating expenses, particularly cost of revenue as well as selling and marketing expenses.
Operating costs and expenses were at $266.3 million, compared with $1.139 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Cost of revenues also moved down to $103 million from $519.5 million of last year.
Selling and marketing expenses stood at $70.4 million, compared with $273.6 million, reported for the third quarter of 2022.
Loss per ADS fell to $0.08 from $0.15 per ADS of previous year period.
Excluding items, loss was at $23.2 million, versus previous year's loss of $58.6 million.
On adjusted basis, loss per ADS recorded at $0.04, compared with loss of $0.09 per ADS of previous fiscal.
Loss from operations stood at $32.9 million, lesser than loss of $108.4 million of previous year quarter.
Net revenues moved down to $232.7 million from $1.020 billion reported for the third-quarter of 2022.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TAL Education Group (A) Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
18.01.23
|Ausblick: TAL Education Group (A) Un zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.22
|Ausblick: TAL Education Group (A) Un präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.21
|Ausblick: TAL Education Group (A) Un vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: TAL Education Group (A) Un mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.19
|Ausblick: TAL Education Group (A) Un legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.01.19
|Ausblick: TAL Education Group (A) Un stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.18
|Ausblick: TAL Education Group (A) Un präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu TAL Education Group (A) Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.