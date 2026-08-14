Talanx H1 Profit Rises, Lifts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German insurance firm Talanx AG (TLLXY, TNXXF, TLX.DE) reported Friday higher profit in its first half of fiscal 2026 with slightly higher insurance revenue.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now expects to significantly exceed previous Group net income forecast of around 2.7 billion euros. The new outlook represents a double-digit increase in net income for the year.

In the first half, Group net income rose 9 percent to 1.499 billion euros from 1.373 billion euros last year. Profit growth was recorded at all divisions, mainly with 12 percent rise in Primary Insurance, which contributed 52 percent of Group net income.

Earnings per share were 5.80 euros, up 9.1 percent from 5.32 euros last year.

Operating profit or EBIT grew 11 percent to 3.18 billion euros from 2.86 billion euros last year.

Insurance revenue edged up 0.3 percent to 24.256 billion euros from 24.181 billion euros last year. Insurance revenue grew 3 percent adjusted for currency effects.

The insurance service result climbed 15 percent year-over-year to 2.95 billion euros.

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