Talen Energy Aktie

Talen Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14STA / ISIN: US87422J1051

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29.09.2026 22:47:45

Talen Energy Names Terry Nutt CEO, Succeeding Mac McFarland; Upsizes Buyback To $3 Bln

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Talen Energy Corp. (TLN) announced that it has appointed Terry Nutt as the next Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Mac McFarland, effective January 1, 2027.

McFarland will remain CEO and a member of the Board through December 31, 2026, and will then serve as a senior advisor until his retirement in March 2027.

Before joining Talen, Nutt was CFO and Managing Director of EDF Trading North America from 2018 to 2023.

Additionally, Talen's Board increased the remaining capacity under its share repurchase program to $3.0 billion through December 31, 2028. This includes $1.5 billion in new accelerated share repurchase agreements, leaving another $1.5 billion for future repurchases.

Talen plans to fund the ASRs mainly by monetizing about $1.5 billion of future PJM capacity revenues through Citi. This brings future cash flows forward while supporting the company's liquidity and targeted net leverage ratio of 3.5x. Talen expects to reach this leverage target in the second half of 2027 and reduce it further as capacity revenues are received.

Talen expects about $4 billion of adjusted free cash flow from the second half of 2026 through 2028. After the capacity revenue monetization, adjusted free cash flow is expected to be about $2.8 billion, leaving funds available for additional share repurchases, strategic investments, and other opportunities.

On the Nasdaq in the after hours, the shares were trading 1.07 percent up at $318.20, after closing Tuesday's trading 3.74 percent higher.

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