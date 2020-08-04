THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy's management has scheduled a conference call to discuss second quarter 2020 results with its debt investors and lending institutions on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Ralph Alexander, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Alex Hernandez, President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company's financial and operating results during an investor presentation to be teleconferenced and webcast live.

Qualified investors and securities analysts can access the conference call and related materials on the secured Debt Investor Information section of Talen Energy's website at:

http://talenenergy.investorroom.com/debt-investor-information

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy is one of the largest competitive power generation and infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns and/or controls approximately 14,000 megawatts of generating capacity in well-developed, structured wholesale U.S. power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Texas.

For more information, visit http://talenenergy.investorroom.com/index.php

Investor Contact

Olivia Sigo

Director, Finance and Head of Investor Relations

281-203-5387

Olivia.Sigo@talenenergy.com

Media Contact

Taryne Williams

Media & Community Relations Manager

610-601-0327

Taryne.Williams@talenenergy.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talen-energy-schedules-second-quarter-2020-results-conference-call-301105868.html

SOURCE Talen Energy Corp.