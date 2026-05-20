Talen Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A14STA / ISIN: US87422J1051
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20.05.2026 18:21:37
Talen Energy Shares Rise 9% After Naming Dan Kelly General Counsel
(RTTNews) - Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) shares climbed 9.04 percent to $343.02, up $28.45 on Wednesday, after the independent power producer announced the appointment of Daniel Kelly as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.
The stock is currently trading at $343.02, compared with a previous close of $314.57 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $331.77 and traded between $329.25 and $347.20 during the session, with volume reaching 391,304 shares, below the average daily volume of 729,821 shares.
Kelly succeeds John Wander, who retired following a transition period. In his new role, Kelly will oversee legal, regulatory, and external affairs functions, manage corporate governance, and serve as the primary legal contact for the board of directors.
Kelly joins Talen from Vistra Corp., where he served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. He brings 25 years of legal and governance experience in the energy sector.
Talen Energy shares have traded between $232.34 and $451.28 over the past 52 weeks.
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