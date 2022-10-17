Talend Announces 2022 Data Masters Award Winners

Innovative Global Leaders Recognized for Transforming Data into Operational and Business Excellence

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and management, today announced the international winners of its 8th annual Talend Data Masters Awards. Talend honors select companies that demonstrate their commitment to being data-driven by implementing Talend to drive value from data and increase business agility and effectiveness. Award winners will be recognized at Talend's virtual Talend Connect conference taking place on October 17 and 18.

"This year's winners of the Talend Data Masters Awards demonstrate the critical value Talend serves to customers of all industries to transform data into operational excellence, customer-centricity, and growth," said Christal Bemont, Talend CEO. "Our customers have shown how healthy data can help drive greater business outcomes while navigating through uncertainties and pursuing sustainability."

Since 2015, Talend Data Masters Award winners have included companies of all types and sizes that share a goal of turning the possibilities of data into quantifiable business value. This year's winners are judged based on creativity and innovation to create better customer relationships, streamline operations, achieve cost efficiency, and gain competitive advantage. Talend will make a charitable donation in the winner's name to the organization of their choice.

2022 Talend Data Masters Award Winners:

NORAM

Commonwealth Care Alliance: Based in Boston, Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) is focused on healthcare breakthroughs that fill important gaps in care. Using Talend, the firm integrated its systems, applications, and data sources; coordinated secure data exchange among state health plans, partner providers, compliance officers, and others; and automated core service processes to streamline operations.

Covanta: With headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey, Covanta and its 4,000 employees are dedicated to sustainable waste solutions and material management across 55 facilities in North America. With Talend, Covanta will save approximately $2 million annually through the elimination of duplicate work resulting from redundant data entry. The company is also saving more than $500,000 per year through the ability to proactively adjust to energy market conditions.

Material Bank: Material Bank is the world's largest marketplace for architectural, design, and construction materials. With Talend, the company has realized a 70% reduction in development time for its integrations, making it easier for them to connect with their members and Brand Partners — and ultimately supporting Material Bank's overall ability to scale its business on multiple levels.

EMEA

RS Group PLC: Founded in 1937, RS Group is a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders, and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. By improving data governance with Talend, RS Group achieved considerable annual savings with cloud and market optimization insights, cut reporting time on competitor pricing from two weeks to five hours, reduced freight costs £1 million/year by exploiting data-driven insights, cut GDPR compliance risks, protected its brand through Master Permissions, and improved its ability to meet customer needs quickly.

Uniper: Uniper is a global energy company that is actively addressing the challenges of the energy transition. Using Talend, Uniper is undergoing a mindset shift towards a data culture that is built on trust, accountability, transparency, and psychological safety. Making data accessible and shareable across the organization gives the company the power to create value from data.

Veolia: Veolia, an international company providing solutions for water management, waste management, and energy services, is translating its data into valuable insights that accelerate solutions for ecological transformation. With Talend Veolia integrated more than 20 different data sources as internal ERP systems, external partner data, smart meters, and IoT devices. All of this data is now available in real-time or near-real-time to 672 active users in finance, customer service, sales, operations, billing, and more.

Asia Pacific/Japan

Harmoney: Harmoney is a New-Zealand based fintech firm. Faced with the challenge of improving traditional lending to be fast, simple and data-driven, Harmoney used Talend to deliver real-time data and created a frictionless loan application process that led to rapid business growth.

Meralco: Meralco is the largest private-sector electric distribution utility in the Philippines with a reputation for excellent service. To take the customer experience to an even higher level, Meralco is now using Talend as the centerpiece of its innovative, data-driven, business transformation initiative. By providing clean, complete, and secure data, Talend enables Meralco to use data analytics and intelligence more broadly, efficiently, and effectively in making business decisions in a timely manner.

OCBC Bank: Singapore-based OCBC Bank is the second-largest bank in Southeast Asia. The institution partnered with Talend to create innovative ways to apply analytics, AI, and automation to better understand and serve customers. OCBC processes over 120 billion data points monthly when deriving the Next Best Conversation for each customer.

HCF: Australia's largest not-for-profit health insurer, HCF, is transforming its business by expanding the use of AI-powered business intelligence (BI) across the organization. Talend provides the technological foundation for the company's use cases, making it possible for HCF to create a unified source of trusted information.

To learn more about the 2022 Talend Data Masters Awards winners, visit the blog.

