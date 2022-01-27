Talend Announces Strategic Partnership with Carahsoft

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend, a global leader in data integration and data governance, announced today a strategic partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp. This alliance will support local, state, and federal government agencies with their digital transformation initiatives, helping to address data privacy and data quality needs and provide engaging services for its citizens.

"Ranked one of the top 100 private companies by Forbes in 2020, Carahsoft is a highly respected industry leader. This partnership enables us to expand our footprint in our key public sector markets," said Andrew Blinkoff, RVP sales, public sector at Talend. "Carahsoft will work as an extension of our sales and marketing teams to help educate the public sector market about Talend's portfolio of solutions and generate demand for our business units. We value our relationship with the Carahsoft team and look forward to the growth and success we'll achieve together."

For local, state, and federal agencies, the partnership will help bring clean, complete, and uncompromised data to the center of government modernization efforts. The agreement makes Talend Data Fabric available to the public sector through Carahsoft's NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, State of New York Office of General Services Lot 3 Contract (NYS OGS), and OMNIA Partners, as well as through Carahsoft's reseller partners. Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that brings together all the data integration and governance capabilities to help companies actively manage the health of an organization's information.

"Talend's deep commitment to helping agencies run on healthy data that improves customer experiences and reduces risk is perfectly aligned with our mission to deliver leading solutions for multi-cloud, security, and big data to the public sector," said Alec Wyhs, manager for Talend at Carahsoft. "Talend has a proven understanding of the data challenges facing agencies, and we look forward to working with them and Carahsoft's reseller partners to deliver their solutions to our joint customers."

About Talend

Talend, a leader in data integration and data governance, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that seamlessly combines an extensive range of data integration and governance capabilities to actively manage the health of corporate information. This unified approach is unique and essential to delivering complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real time to all employees. It has made it possible to create innovations like the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first assessment that instantly quantifies the reliability of any dataset.

Over 7,250 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on healthy data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talend-announces-strategic-partnership-with-carahsoft-301469609.html

SOURCE Talend Inc.