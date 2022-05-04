+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
04.05.2022 08:30:00

Talenom acquires the business of PJ Yrityspalvelu Oy

Talenom Plc
Press release 4 May 2022 at 9:30 EEST

Talenom acquires the business of PJ Yrityspalvelu Oy

Talenom Plc has agreed on 1 May 2022 to acquire the business of PJ Yrityspalvelu Oy, located in Oulainen, Finland. The business was transferred to Talenom from 1 May 2022.

The yearly net sales transferred to Talenom from the acquired business is approximately EUR 0.3 million. In the short term, the business acquisition will not have any significant impact on Talenom’s financial position or future outlook.

After the transaction, the personnel of PJ Yrityspalvelu Oy (four persons in total) will continue working for Talenom. The company will continue to operate at its current premises in Oulainen.

Talenom combines software development with expertise in the accounting industry in a unique way. The aim of the company is to grow both organically and through acquisitions in Finland and in Europe.

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 16.2% between 2005 and 2021. In 2021, Talenom had on average 1,012 employees in Finland, Sweden and Spain at a total of 52 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/


