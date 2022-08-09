Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.08.2022 13:00:00

Talenom grows through an acquisition in Spain

Talenom Plc, Press release 9 August 2022 at 14:00 EEST

Talenom grows through an acquisition in Spain

Talenom Plc has agreed on 9 August 2022 to acquire the entire share capital a Spanish accounting firm, Gestoria Teruel SL. The acquired business will be transferred to Talenom on 5 September 2022.

The net sales transferred to Talenom from the acquired business is some EUR 1.0 million annually. In the short term, the acquisition will not have any significant impact on Talenom’s financial position or future outlook.

The acquisition strengthens Talenom's position among SMEs in the Barcelona region. The company employs a total of 13 persons who will continue to work for Talenom.

"I am very pleased that we were able to carry out the Gestoria Teruel SL acquisition in addition to our previous acquisitions. This is a strong indication of our desire to grow on the Spanish market. I would like to warmly welcome our new staff and customers to Talenom,” says Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO of Talenom.

Talenom combines software development with expertise in the accounting industry in a unique way. The aim of the company is to grow both organically and through acquisitions in Finland and in Europe.

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 7038 554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history has been strong – average annual net sales growth was 16.2% in 2005-2021. In 2021, Talenom had an average of 1,012 employees in Finland, Sweden and Spain at a total of 52 locations. Talenom's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/


