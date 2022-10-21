Talenom Plc, Press release 21 October 2022 at 12:00 EEST

Talenom grows through an acquisition in Sweden

Talenom Plc has agreed on 21 October 2022 to acquire the entire share capital of Alcea Redovisning AB, which operates in Norrtälje and Åkersberga in Sweden. The business will be transferred to Talenom as of 1 November 2022.

Founded in 2006, Alcea Redovisning AB provides accounting, payroll and advisory services mainly to SMEs. The company’s customer base consists of local SMEs.

The yearly net sales transferred to Talenom from the acquired business is approximately EUR 1.0 million. The acquired business employs 13 financial management professionals.

In the short term, the share transaction will not have any significant impact on Talenom’s financial position or future outlook.

Talenom combines software development with expertise in the accounting industry in a unique way. The aim of the company is to grow both organically and through acquisitions in Finland and in Europe.

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 16.2% between 2005 and 2021. At the end of 2021, Talenom had 1,012 employees in Finland, Sweden and Spain at a total of 52 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/