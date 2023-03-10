10.03.2023 16:30:00

Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 10 March 2023 at 17:30 EET

Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ducap Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Harri Tahkola
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 27002/6/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-07
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of transaction: OTHER
Description of the transaction type: Osakelainan palautuminen
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 85000 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 85000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Talenom PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten