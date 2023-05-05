05.05.2023 12:00:00

Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Juho Ahosola

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 5 May 2023 at 13:00 EEST

Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juho Ahosola
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 30856/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-04
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 125 Unit price: 7.58 EUR
(2): Volume: 73 Unit price: 7.58 EUR
(3): Volume: 1288 Unit price: 7.59 EUR
(4): Volume: 1283 Unit price: 7.59 EUR
(5): Volume: 35 Unit price: 7.6 EUR
(6): Volume: 794 Unit price: 7.6 EUR
(7): Volume: 8 Unit price: 7.6 EUR
(8): Volume: 1283 Unit price: 7.61 EUR
(9): Volume: 125 Unit price: 7.62 EUR
(10): Volume: 140 Unit price: 7.62 EUR
(11): Volume: 54 Unit price: 7.63 EUR
(12): Volume: 29 Unit price: 7.74 EUR
(13): Volume: 38 Unit price: 7.75 EUR
(14): Volume: 80 Unit price: 7.75 EUR
(15): Volume: 66 Unit price: 7.75 EUR
(16): Volume: 20 Unit price: 7.75 EUR
(17): Volume: 20 Unit price: 7.75 EUR
(18): Volume: 14 Unit price: 7.75 EUR
(19): Volume: 125 Unit price: 7.76 EUR

Aggregated transactions (19):
Volume: 5600 Volume weighted average price: 7.6089 EUR


