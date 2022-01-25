NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
25.01.2022 09:00:00

Talenom Plc, Press release 25 January 2022 at 10:00 EET

Talenom Plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2021 on Tuesday 8 February 2022 at 13:30 EET. The company's CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala will present the main points of the release in a live webcast on Tuesday 8 February 2022 at 14:00 EET. The live webcast will be in Finnish, but a recording of the event will be published also in English on Talenom’s website https://sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en

The live webcast event can be viewed at: https://talenom.videosync.fi/tilinpaatos-2021

Participants will have the opportunity to present questions during the briefing over the webcast platform. Due to the Covid-19 situation, the event is completely virtual.

The presentation materials will be published before the start of the briefing on the company’s website.

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history has been strong – average annual net sales growth was around 15.5% in 2005-2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/


