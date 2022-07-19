Talenom Plc, Press release 19 July 2022 at 10:00 EEST

Talenom Plc will publish its Half-year Report for January-June 2022 on Tuesday 2 August 2022

Talenom Plc will publish its Half-year Report for January-June 2022 on Tuesday 2 August 2022 at 9:00 EEST. The company's CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala will present the main points of the release in a live webcast on Tuesday 2 August 2022 at 10:00 EEST. The live webcast will be in Finnish, but a recording of the event will be published also in English on Talenom’s website https://sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en

You can watch the webcast live at https://talenom.videosync.fi/2022-q2-results

The presentation materials will be published before the start of the briefing on the company’s website at https://sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/

The briefing can also be followed at the company’s premises in Sanoma House (address: Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki). The registration is required at the latest on 29 August 2022, by email ir@talenom.fi or by phone +358 207 525 403.

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 16.2% between 2005 and 2021. In 2021, Talenom had on average 1,012 employees in Finland, Sweden and Spain at a total of 52 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/